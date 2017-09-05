Home
WHAT’S UP WITH THAT: Facebook Live series for Sept. 5-10

By LANDON WOODROOF

What’s up, Brentwood?

Brentwood Home Page has a segment where local reporter, Landon Woodroof, discusses the last week’s headlines and upcoming news via Facebook Live.

Due to the long holiday weekend, we are going live on Tuesday this week. We hope to hear from you while we are online. We encourage you to ask questions about the issues we are discussing and let us know what you want us to investigate.

If you can’t tune in while we are live, be sure to check it out later in the day. With the weekly Facebook Live, Home Page Media Group is aiming to give you the news in an interesting and accessible new format.

As a preview, this is a roundup of headlines you will hear about.

LAST WEEK’S HEADLINES

UPCOMING STORIES

  • Franklin Road widening groundbreaking: A groundbreaking ceremony for the long-awaited widening of Franklin Road is set for Tuesday. The project is expected to take three years to complete.
  • Planning Commission meeting: Tuesday night’s meeting will include plans related to a new business in Brentwood as well as revised site plans for the Brentwood Place Shopping Center and Chick-fil-A.
