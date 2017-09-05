WHAT’S UP WITH THAT: Facebook Live series for Sept. 5-10

By LANDON WOODROOF

What’s up, Brentwood?

Brentwood Home Page has a segment where local reporter, Landon Woodroof, discusses the last week’s headlines and upcoming news via Facebook Live.

Due to the long holiday weekend, we are going live on Tuesday this week. We hope to hear from you while we are online. We encourage you to ask questions about the issues we are discussing and let us know what you want us to investigate.

If you can’t tune in while we are live, be sure to check it out later in the day. With the weekly Facebook Live, Home Page Media Group is aiming to give you the news in an interesting and accessible new format.

As a preview, this is a roundup of headlines you will hear about.

LAST WEEK’S HEADLINES

City Commission okays agreement to donate sales tax increase for schools: At last Monday’s City Commission meeting, commissioners voted to give money from a possible sales tax increase to Williamson County for a three year period to go towards school debt funding. This will only happen if a county-wide referendum passes.

First steps in feasibility study for new school district: City Commissioners voted to direct city staff to begin putting out feelers for companies that could carry out a feasibility study of a city school district.

We reported that a section of a 30-year-old will could mean over $4 million for the Brentwood Library if the city decides to change its name to the John P. Holt Library.

UPCOMING STORIES