WHAT’S UP WITH THAT: Facebook Live series for Nov. 13-19

What’s up, Brentwood?

Brentwood Home Page has a segment where local reporter, Landon Woodroof, discusses the last week’s headlines and upcoming news via Facebook Live.

This Monday, we hope to hear from you while we are live. We encourage you to ask questions about the issues we are discussing and let us know what you want us to investigate.

If you can’t tune in while we are live, be sure to check it out later in the day. With the weekly Facebook Live, Home Page Media Group is aiming to give you the news in an interesting and accessible new format.

As a preview, this is a roundup of headlines you will hear about.

LAST WEEK’S HEADLINES

New senior housing zoning district unveiled: City staff discussed an outline for a new SI-5 zoning district for senior housing.

School feasibility study update: City staff and city commissioners talked about what feasibility actually means in terms of the decision whether or not to form a city school district.

Meeting with elected officials: Brentwood welcomed school board members, county commissioners and other elected officials to City Hall Wednesday to discuss taxes, schools and a host of other topics.

Dates announced for holiday events: The City of Brentwood set the dates for this year’s Christmas tree lighting at the Brentwood Library and the library’s Morning with Santa event.

Flooding in Brentwood: We brought you photos of the aftermath of very heavy, sustained rains that inundated the city last week. We also looked at historical comparisons for that rainfall.

22 indicted in Brentwood human trafficking sting: A number of men were indicted in connection an operation that had TBI agents pose as girls between 14 and 16 years old.

UPCOMING STORIES