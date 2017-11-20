WHAT’S UP WITH THAT: Facebook Live series for November 20-26

What’s up, Brentwood?

Brentwood Home Page has a segment where local reporter, Landon Woodroof, discusses the last week’s headlines and upcoming news via Facebook Live.

This Monday, we hope to hear from you while we are live. We encourage you to ask questions about the issues we are discussing and let us know what you want us to investigate.

If you can’t tune in while we are live, be sure to check it out later in the day. With the weekly Facebook Live, Home Page Media Group is aiming to give you the news in an interesting and accessible new format.

As a preview, this is a roundup of headlines you will hear about.

LAST WEEK’S HEADLINES

Wreaths for troops: A local woman is trying to raise $97,000 to put a wreath on every service member’s grave at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.

Roger Horner retiring: Brentwood’s longstanding city attorney announced his retirement after more than 30 years working for the city.

Ravenwood High School cheerleaders: The school’s cheerleaders won their fifth straight state championship.

New bridge being built: We checked in for a construction update on the Sunset Road and Ragsdale Road work.

UPCOMING STORIES