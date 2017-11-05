WHAT’S UP WITH THAT: Facebook Live series for Nov. 6-12

What’s up, Brentwood?

Brentwood Home Page has a segment where local reporter, Landon Woodroof, discusses the last week’s headlines and upcoming news via Facebook Live.

This Monday, we hope to hear from you while we are live. We encourage you to ask questions about the issues we are discussing and let us know what you want us to investigate.

If you can’t tune in while we are live, be sure to check it out later in the day. With the weekly Facebook Live, Home Page Media Group is aiming to give you the news in an interesting and accessible new format.

As a preview, this is a roundup of headlines you will hear about.

LAST WEEK’S HEADLINES

What’s next for the Maryland Farms Greenway: We checked in to see what the next steps are for the greenway after the City Commission voted to allow trails there.

Brentwood High School band: We caught up with BHS band director Randy Box to talk about the strong season the band has had and to discuss the band’s upcoming participation in a national tournament.

New BNI group: We looked at an additional resource for local business owners that is starting up in the community. BNI chapters allow businesspeople to form referral networks to help grow their businesses.

UPCOMING STORIES