WHAT’S UP WITH THAT: Facebook Live series for Oct. 16-22

What’s up, Brentwood?

Brentwood Home Page has a segment where local reporter, Landon Woodroof, discusses the last week’s headlines and upcoming news via Facebook Live.

This Monday, we hope to hear from you while we are live. We encourage you to ask questions about the issues we are discussing and let us know what you want us to investigate.

If you can’t tune in while we are live, be sure to check it out later in the day. With the weekly Facebook Live, Home Page Media Group is aiming to give you the news in an interesting and accessible new format.

As a preview, this is a roundup of headlines you will hear about.

LAST WEEK’S HEADLINES

City Commission says no to fire station land transfer: The commission unanimously rejected a proposal to accept land from developers of the Tuscany Hills subdivisions with the intention of using it as the future site of a fire station.

Maryland Farms Greenway public hearing: Residents spoke for and against a rezoning ordinance that would change city law to allow a trail to be built on the Maryland Farms Greenway.

AEDs in honor of teacher: Friends and family of Doug Campbell, a beloved local teacher who passed away in April, announced that AEDs had been installed in city parks with the hope of saving the lives of those who suffer cardiac arrest.

Mayor Jill Burgin on transit: Burgin reflected on a recent Williamson Inc.-organized trip to Denver she took with other local officials and business leaders. The leaders had gone there to study how that city responded to growth issues similar to those that Williamson County is experiencing.

UPCOMING STORIES