WHAT’S UP WITH THAT: Facebook Live series for Oct. 2- 8

What’s up, Brentwood?

Brentwood Home Page has a segment where local reporter, Landon Woodroof, discusses the last week’s headlines and upcoming news via Facebook Live.

This Monday, we hope to hear from you while we are live. We encourage you to ask questions about the issues we are discussing and let us know what you want us to investigate.

If you can’t tune in while we are live, be sure to check it out later in the day. With the weekly Facebook Live, Home Page Media Group is aiming to give you the news in an interesting and accessible new format.

As a preview, this is a roundup of headlines you will hear about.

LAST WEEK’S HEADLINES

Vietnam veterans: The Brentwood Library held an event which featured a screening of a condensed version of the new PBS series, “The Vietnam War,” and comments from local veterans.

New communications tower: As part of a new countywide radio system, the city will be building a new communications tower on Robert E. Lee Lane.

Puerto Rico aid: A local author has been trying to raise funds to send a generator to his cousin in Puerto Rico.

Children’s home makeover: Local home stagers completed the second part of a project to redecorate two girls’ cottages at the Brentwood campus of the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Homes.

UPCOMING STORIES