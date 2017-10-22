WHAT’S UP WITH THAT: Facebook Live series for Oct. 23-29

What’s up, Brentwood?

Brentwood Home Page has a segment where local reporter, Landon Woodroof, discusses the last week’s headlines and upcoming news via Facebook Live.

This Monday, we hope to hear from you while we are live. We encourage you to ask questions about the issues we are discussing and let us know what you want us to investigate.

If you can’t tune in while we are live, be sure to check it out later in the day. With the weekly Facebook Live, Home Page Media Group is aiming to give you the news in an interesting and accessible new format.

As a preview, this is a roundup of headlines you will hear about.

LAST WEEK’S HEADLINES

IveyCake: This past Monday, Ivey Childers opened up the new Brentwood location of her popular cupcake and cake bakery.

The Heritage at Brentwood groundbreaking: The senior living community held an event to celebrate the beginning of its final phase of construction.

Franklin Road update: The clearing work has been completed on the widening project. Last week the longtime home of Len Rossi’s Health Foods was demolished to make way for the roadwork.

Local teacher gets national recognition for adoption: Brentwood Academy teacher Jim Chapman and his wife Yolanda recently traveled to Washington, D.C., where they were recognized as Angels in Adoption.

UPCOMING STORIES