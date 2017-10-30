WHAT’S UP WITH THAT: Facebook Live series for Oct. 30-Nov. 5

What’s up, Brentwood?

Brentwood Home Page has a segment where local reporter, Landon Woodroof, discusses the last week’s headlines and upcoming news via Facebook Live.

This Monday, we hope to hear from you while we are live. We encourage you to ask questions about the issues we are discussing and let us know what you want us to investigate.

If you can’t tune in while we are live, be sure to check it out later in the day. With the weekly Facebook Live, Home Page Media Group is aiming to give you the news in an interesting and accessible new format.

As a preview, this is a roundup of headlines you will hear about.

LAST WEEK’S HEADLINES

Maryland Farms Greenway: The City Commission voted to approve a rezoning ordinance that makes it possible for a trail to be built on the Maryland Farms Greenway, connecting the east and west ends of the office park.

Brentwood Library name change: The Brentwood Library has a new name, after a vote by the City Commission. In order to accept a $4.2 million bequest from a will, the City Commission voted to rename the library The John P. Holt Brentwood Library.

New roundabout started: Construction began on a new roundabout at the intersection of Crockett Road, Raintree Parkway and Green Hill Boulevard. Work should be done in about six months.

UPCOMING STORIES