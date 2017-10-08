WHAT’S UP WITH THAT: Facebook Live series for Oct. 9-15

What’s up, Brentwood?
Brentwood Home Page has a segment where local reporter, Landon Woodroof, discusses the last week’s headlines and upcoming news via Facebook Live.
This Monday, we hope to hear from you while we are live. We encourage you to ask questions about the issues we are discussing and let us know what you want us to investigate.
If you can’t tune in while we are live, be sure to check it out later in the day. With the weekly Facebook Live, Home Page Media Group is aiming to give you the news in an interesting and accessible new format.
As a preview, this is a roundup of headlines you will hear about.
LAST WEEK’S HEADLINES
- Planning Commission recommends approval of fire station site: The vote was related to the 3.13 acres in Tuscany Hills that developers want to give the city to use as the location of a future fire station.
- Planning Commission gives support to Maryland Farms Greenway Trail: The trail would connect the east and west ends of the Maryland Farms office complex.
- Local veterans support children of fallen soldiers: Members of the Middle Tennessee Veterans Support Group journeyed to the headquarters of the non-profit A Soldier’s Child.
- Mom and dietitian has ideas for improving child nutrition: Beth Dunlap and her two stuffed pals, Kiwi the Koala Bear and Pepper the Puppy, are trying to make kids more excited about eating healthy foods.
UPCOMING STORIES
- City Commission meeting Monday: The commission will consider the fire station site plan on its second and final reading. There will also be a public hearing on the Maryland Farms Greenway Trail.
- Library Board: We’ll check back in with the Library Board to see if there are any more updates on the renaming of the Brentwood Library.