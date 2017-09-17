WHAT’S UP WITH THAT: Facebook Live series for Sept. 18-24

What’s up, Brentwood?

Brentwood Home Page has a segment where local reporter, Landon Woodroof, discusses the last week’s headlines and upcoming news via Facebook Live.

This Monday, we hope to hear from you while we are live. We encourage you to ask questions about the issues we are discussing and let us know what you want us to investigate.

If you can’t tune in while we are live, be sure to check it out later in the day. With the weekly Facebook Live, Home Page Media Group is aiming to give you the news in an interesting and accessible new format.

As a preview, this is a roundup of headlines you will hear about.

LAST WEEK’S HEADLINES

Library Board wants more information: Before recommending whether or not to rename the Brentwood Library after John P. Holt in exchange for over $4 million, the Library Board asked the city to try to find out more about Holt’s background.

Important step reached in bringing trail to Maryland Farms: The City Commission approved on first reading a rezoning ordinance that would lift certain restrictions on the Maryland Farms Greenway that currently prohibit a trail being built there.

Student petition to name new elementary school: A Brentwood High School club is trying to gather support for naming the new elementary school after an ex-slave and Congressional Medal of Honor winner from Williamson County, George Jordan.

City Commission defers action on fire station site: After some Tuscany Hills residents expressed reservations in recent weeks, the City Commission has deferred considering whether to accept a land dedication from developers to be used as the site of a new fire station.

East-West connectivity study: The city is looking at ways to improve pedestrian and bike travel between the East and West parts of the city.

Children’s home makeovers: A group of local home stagers recently redecorated girls’ cottages at the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Homes.

UPCOMING STORIES