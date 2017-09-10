WHAT’S UP WITH THAT: Facebook Live series for Sept. 11-17

What’s up, Brentwood?

Brentwood Home Page has a segment where local reporter, Landon Woodroof, discusses the last week’s headlines and upcoming news via Facebook Live.

This Monday, we hope to hear from you while we are live. We encourage you to ask questions about the issues we are discussing and let us know what you want us to investigate.

If you can’t tune in while we are live, be sure to check it out later in the day. With the weekly Facebook Live, Home Page Media Group is aiming to give you the news in an interesting and accessible new format.

As a preview, this is a roundup of headlines you will hear about.

LAST WEEK’S HEADLINES

Planning commission approves redesign plans for Chick-fil-A and Brentwood Place Shopping Center: The plans are intended to help alleviate traffic into the area.

Residents take issue with fire station site idea: People who live in the Tuscany Hills subdivision spoke up at last week’s Planning Commission meeting about a plan for developers to donate land to the city for use as a fire station. The Planning Commission deferred action on a couple of Tuscany Hills-related agenda items as a result.

IveyCake coming to Brentwood: The popular Franklin bakery will open a new store next to The Perch in Brentwood some time in early October.

A former Freedom Rider recounts his journey of faith: At Brentwood United Methodist Church, Dr. Ernest “Rip” Patton, Jr. shared stories from the Civil Rights Movement and spoke of the role that religious faith played in his work.

UPCOMING STORIES