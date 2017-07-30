Fair beauty pageants will be held at Academy Park on Aug. 6

By KEVIN WARNER

The 2017 Williamson County Fair Pageants aim to provide contestants the same opportunity to show

off their elegance and grace as the competitions move to a new venue.

For the first time since the inception of the Williamson County Fair pageants, the contest will not take

place at the Ag Expo Park in the Peytonsville Road area. Instead, all seven age divisions will compete at the Performing Arts Center at Academy Park on Aug. 6. The new venue located at 112 Everbright Ave. in Franklin is run by

Williamson County Parks and Recreation. Pageant coordinator Suzanne Ware raved about the new

location.

“It’s beautiful, it’s brand-new, it’s got granite, it’s top-of- the-line, it’s a gorgeous facility” Ware said. the

county owns it and they have a built-in stage … It will be really nice.”

The Williamson County for begins at Ag Expo Park on Friday and runs through Aug. 12.

The venue change for the pageants comes after the main stage of the Ag Expo Center was downsized to make room for the 4-H

Youth Village and other competitive events. The facility has professional lighting, as well as dressing

rooms for the contestants.

Each pageant contestant will be judged on inner beauty, poise and personality and overall appearance.

Sharon Puckett with the County Sheriff’s office will also return to emcee all the contests. Ware gave a lot

of credit to her and assistant Connie Watson for helping the pageant since the beginning.

“We couldn’t do it without her really, or Sharon,” Ware said. “We’ve just got a handful of people that do

it but we’ve got a really good synergy going on.”

The eight pageants, divided by age, begin with the Baby Miss (0-12 months old), Tiny Miss (12-24

months) and Toddler Miss (2-3 years old) at 2 p.m. These first three categories will be wearing Sunday

attire.

Petite Miss (4-6 years old) and Little Miss Pageants (7-9 years old) will start at three and 4 p.m.

respectively. with the winners also receiving a crown, banner and trophy. This year for the first time

these contestants and all older divisions will receive a $250 savings bond.

Junior Miss (ages 10-12) starts at 5 p.m., Teen Miss (ages 13-15) at 6 p.m. and Fairest of the Fair (ages

16-20) will close out the night at 7 p.m. The Teen Miss and Fairest of the Fair are the only contests that

allow formal pageant dresses.

Fairest of the Fair contestants Will also have an interview portion conducted at noon the day of the

pageant at the Performing Arts Center. Fairest of the Fair winners qualify for the state Fairest the of the

Fair competition in January. All winners are expected to represent the Williamson County Fair at

community functions throughout the year.

“The main thing is that so many girls benefit across Williamson County, and it gives the girls confidence

and poise,” Ware said.

A modeling workshop will be held at the PAC from 3 – 5 p.m. on Saturday.

All registration forms along with the $25 fee must be turned into the fair office at 4215 Long Lane in

Franklin by Wednesday at 4 p.m. For complete pageant rules and regulations and contestant arrival

times click here and follow the links your corresponding PDF.

Admission to the pageants is free, however, organizers encouraging guests to make a $3 donation to

WAVES Inc. supporting early childhood education.