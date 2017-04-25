Fair contest offers $500 to top video documenting a century farm

WILLIAMSON COUNTY FAIR

The Williamson County Fair is sponsoring a new competition this year — the Century Farms Video Contest — in which participants will produce a film telling the story of a Williamson County Century Farm for a chance to win a $500 grand prize.

“This is a unique opportunity for contestants to contribute to the recorded history of Williamson County, while learning about the vital importance of farmers and farms to our county and state,” said Caneta Hankins, chair of the Century Farms committee of the Williamson County Fair.

The Tennessee Century Farms Program was created in 1975 by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture as part of the nation’s bicentennial celebration. The primary focus of the program is to continue honoring and recognizing the dedication and contributions of families who have owned and farmed the same land for at least 100 years. Of Tennessee’s 1,625 Century Farms, 38 are located in Williamson County.

The contest is open to all Williamson County rising 9th through 12th graders in the 2017-2018 school year, as well as 2017 high school graduates. Individuals or teams of up to three students may submit videos. The completed video must be between 12 and 18 minutes long. Cash prizes will be awarded to first, second and third-place winners.

The deadline for submissions is 4 p.m. on July 15, 2017. Equipment or facilities owned by Williamson County Schools may not be used in video production. However, the use of iPhones, iMovie and other apps is encouraged.

A panel of judges will rate the videos on historical accuracy and research, videography, telling the story clearly and concisely, in addition to creativity. All entrants will be informed of the winners before or on August 2, 2017. Awards will be made at the Century Farm dinner, which will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 10, at the Williamson County Fair.

For complete contest rules and guidelines, please visit www.williamsoncountyfair.org/p/competitive-events/335.

The Williamson County Fair runs from Aug. 4 through Aug. 12 with the patriotic theme, “Country Pride County Wide.” Supported by over 1,800 volunteers, sponsors, county residents and surrounding communities, the Fair has grown each summer and continues to be a beacon for agricultural education in Williamson County. For more information on the Fair, visit www.WilliamsonCountyFair.org.