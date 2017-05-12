May 12, 2017

Fairview Ribbon-Cutting celebrates county-wide installation of high school auditoriums

BY A.J. DUGGER III

On Monday, May 15, a ribbon-cutting will take place at  Fairview High School to symbolize the establishment of auditoriums in each and every high school in Williamson County.

“This is the final theatre added to our schools,” said Carol Birdsong, communications director of Williamson County Schools.

“Over the past few years, the district has been adding theatres to schools that did not have them. We’ve also done some renovating and rebuilding at others,” Birdsong said.

The following high schools have recently had renovated auditoriums.

-Brentwood High School

-Centennial High School

-Woodland Middle School

The ribbon-cutting will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Fairview High School. The school is located at 2595 Fairview Boulevard W., Fairview, Tennessee 37062.

