Fake field goal lifts Father Ryan past Ravenwood

Last week, the Ravenwood Raptors blocked a field goal and returned it 72 yards for a touchdown to cap a win against Brentwood. This Friday, they were on the wrong side of a big special teams play against Father Ryan.

Father Ryan running back Jackson Byrd turned a fake field goal into a 23-yard touchdown run as time expired to take down the Raptors 34-31.

It was Byrd’s fourth touchdown of the night and second of the fourth quarter. He also added a two-point conversion in the final frame.

The Raptors missed a 40-yard field goal with just over a minute remaining in the previous drive. They entered the fourth quarter with a 31-20 lead.

Father Ryan outgained Ravenwood 491-252, including 317 rushing yards.

The loss snaps a four-game winning streak for Ravenwood. Father Ryan, which is led by former Ravenwood and Centennial head coach Brian Rector, improved to 3-3 with the victory.

Ravenwood running back Anthony Holmes recorded 64 receiving yards, 17 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Nick Stallcup added 60 rushing yards, 36 passing yards, 27 receiving yards and a touchdown in the loss.