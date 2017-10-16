Brentwood Library’s fall book sale starts Friday

The early days of the fall season means it’s time for another book sale at the Brentwood Library.

The Friends of the Brentwood Library fall sale will get started Friday, Oct. 20 and run through Sunday, Oct. 22.

On Friday and Saturday the sale goes from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. On Sunday it will be held from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Books are half-price on Sunday.

Like every FOBL sale, this one will feature a huge collection of books as well as audio-visual materials like DVDs and CDs.

The sale will also involve a particularly large number of non-fiction and children’s biography books, according to a post on Nextdoor.

Proceeds from the sale go to fund activities at the Brentwood Library. The FOBL’s last library sale, held in July, raised over $15,000.

The library accepts donations for its quarterly sales year-round. Anyone with books, CDs, DVDs, games, puzzles, record albums or books on tape can drop them off at the front circulation desk.

If you have a larger collection of items to donate you can call in advance and a staff member will meet you at the back door to help unload the donation.

The Friends of the Brentwood Library is a non-profit dedicated to enhancing the community’s library. Past funding initiatives include on-site training and conference scholarships for staff, technology equipment for library patrons, and art and showcase displays for the entire community.

The Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road. For more information, call the library at 615-371-0090.