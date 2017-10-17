Fall brings fun crafts, fun clothes, outdoor exploring

By GingerBean

Fall is here!

The air is getting crisp, the leaves are changing to beautiful autumn hues and the idea of sitting by the fireplace sipping your favorite hot drink makes you smile.

Of course, fall is the time for Halloween and Thanksgiving, too, which means fall crafts, apple or pumpkin spiced everything, fall fashions and layering!

So, sit back with your favorite hot beverage of choice and enjoy a few of our favorite activities, crafts, and of course, fashions that the whole family can enjoy.

Fall Crafts for Kids

Stained Glass Turkey: Take a regular paper plate and paint it brown with poster paint. While you are waiting for the plate to dry, cut out about six elongated ovals from brown construction paper to make feathers for your turkey. About an inch from the edge of the feathers cut out the centers. Apply some glue (glue sticks work best here) to the edge of each feather. Lay a piece of tissue paper or colored cellophane on top of the glue and press to hold. Once the glue is dry, trim the feather around the edges. Take each feather and glue to the paper plate.

After that, you can either draw a face on your turkey with markers or cut out pieces of construction paper to make the face. Do not forget the legs and feet! Otherwise, how would your turkey walk?

This craft looks especially great when you hang it in a window where the light can shine through the tissue paper or cellophane.

Outdoor Fun

We are so blessed in Tennessee to have some of the most beautiful open spaces and hiking trails. Take a day or two to go exploring with your children.

You’ll find trails that are ideal for families with children from the young to the young at heart. http://tnstateparks.com/activities/hiking

Bonus Craft: Collect different shapes, colors, and sizes of leaves when on your hike. Paint beautiful patterns on each and glue to heavy card stock paper to make a collage. Label each with the type of leaf and location from where it was found. Add a family picture and frame for a beautiful decoration and a reminder of all the places you’ve been.

Fall Fashions

Of course we can hardly wait for fall fashions and the opportunity to layer!

But don’t discard last season’s clothing, LAYER IT! Add leggings in popular

prints and colors underneath favorite skirts or dresses that are now too

short. Add a long sleeve shirt underneath short sleeve shirts and voila, you

have extended the wear of favorite pieces. And, don’t worry about mixing

prints and patterns because when it comes to fashion, individuality reigns!

For those cooler days and nights, invest in warm jacket or coat. Add a

beanie to keep the chill away while looking super stylish. Some of our

favorites include animal silhouette knits and hats with faux fur lining, and

Mommy and Me styles like those shown here. Just remember, have fun

and make it your own!

What are your favorite fall family activities? Let us know by commenting

below.

