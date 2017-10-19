Fall movie in the park this Friday at Crockett Park

Some family-friendly thrills and chills will be on the screen Friday night, Oct. 20 at Crockett Park as the City of Brentwood hosts its second Movie in the Park event.

The city held an online poll to choose the movie, and the winner was 1993’s “Hocus Pocus,” a PG-rated horror-comedy starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as a trio of Salem witches who get brought back to life in the present day.

The film should start around 6:15 p.m. at the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater, but several food trucks will be set up starting at 5 p.m. Confirmed food trucks for the event are Doxie’s Pizza, Mojo Cookie Dough and Creamery, and Little Cancun on the Go.

According to the weather forecast at around noon on Thursday, the temperature should be in the upper 60s by the time the movie starts.

City staff will also be in attendance to encourage residents to fill out their special census cards. The city is currently involved in conducting a special census to increase the amount of state revenue it gets. Those who submit their cards by Nov. 15 will be entered into a gift card drawing.

The city was inspired to host another Movie in the Park night after the success of its showing of the Disney film “Moana” at Crockett Park in May.

The event is free and open to the public and is sponsored by Audi Nashville.