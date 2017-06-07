Family Beach Blast pool party welcomes summer at Nolensville Rec

The first big blast of family summer fun is set for 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 17 as the pool at the Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville is transformed into a tropical oasis for the Family Beach Blast.

Partygoers will have the pool to themselves for the evening, except, perhaps, for a few pirates and mermaids along for fun!

The party can be enjoyed poolside, or guests can take a plunge. There will be dancing on the deck with DJ Louis Lee. There will be plenty of wet and wild pool games, plus dry games for the beach bums!

Food trucks also will be on hand (at additional cost). This event requires pre-registration at www.wcparksandrec.com (activity code # 9618).

No rafts or floats, please; pool noodles are allowed. This event is $5 per person (maximum of $20 for a family) and requires pre-registration and pre-payment. Children 1 and younger are admitted free.

All children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult over 18. Space is limited.