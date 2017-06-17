Fans can choose where golf tournament’s charity proceeds end up

James Driscoll celebrates his win at the 2016 Nashville Golf Open. He is expected to return this year.

Golf fans planning to attend the Nashville Golf Open in Brentwood next week get to decide where their ticket proceeds end up: either the Tennessee Golf Association’s First Tee Program and Williamson County High Schools.

The second annual Nashville Golf Open is one of only 25 events on the PGA TOUR-owned web.com TOUR. It is being held June 26-July 2, 2017 at Nashville Golf & Athletic Club, 1703 Crockett Springs Trail, Brentwood, TN 37027.

“The web.com TOUR is the breeding ground for the next generation of PGA TOUR stars,” said Tournament Director Patrick Nichol. “With tickets starting at just $10, this is one of the best professional sports values around. And, all ticket proceeds go directly back into the community.”

Last year, the inaugural event generated approximately $50,000 for The First Tee and Williamson County schools.

The First Tee is a youth development organization introducing the game of golf and its inherent values to young people.

Ticket prices start at $10 for a Daily Pass for one day’s admission and $35 for a Weekly Pass that provide access throughout the tournament week. Fans can also opt for reasonably priced hospitality suite access that includes food and beverage.

The 2017 Nashville Golf Open will have a $550,000 purse. Tournament play will take place from Thursday, June 29 through Sunday, July 2.

James Driscoll, winner of the 2016 event, is scheduled to return to defend his title.

Six of the top 10 finishers in 2016 are now playing on the PGA TOUR. The web.com TOUR represents the path to the PGA TOUR with 50 new players graduating each year to the TOUR based on performance.

For more information on purchasing tickets, corporate hospitality or sponsorships, visit ngogolf.com.