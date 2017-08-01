Farmers markets are at their peak, Ag Department says

TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

August marks the peak of growing season, with more types of produce available in larger quantities than any other time of year.

August 6-12 is National Farmers Market Week. From special events and activities to lighting up the night in Nashville, it’s a great time to get your fill of fresh, local foods.

It’s easier to find a market than ever before. Weekday markets are now popular, and in areas with dense populations, farmers often set up in a neighborhood for a single afternoon or evening during the week. The combination of convenient locations and abundant supply makes it possible for shoppers to find fresh food for the week in one spot.

Hot weather crops like melons are plentiful through August, while most summer produce, like tomatoes, sweet corn, beans and squash accelerate their production through the month.

Farm-direct meats and dairy products round out many farmers markets’ menus. These products are usually available regardless of the season at established markets that offer everything from beef, lamb, pork and poultry to milk, butter and cheese.

“Farmers are finding their niche,” Nolensville Farmers Market manager Kasi Haire said. “They each have a few items that make them stand out. It’s great for customers because they are able to diversify their shopping and spread the love throughout the market to all the vendors. Food artisan businesses are on the rise and farmers markets are a great place for small businesses to get off the ground.”

Pick Tennessee Products will mark National Farmers Market Week by lighting the Gateway Bridge over the Cumberland River in Nashville. The night of August 8, you will see the bridge lit up in green to recognize Pick Tennessee Products and the impact of farmers markets in Tennessee.

Find nearby farmers markets, seasonal recipes, farm activities, farm products and foods made in Tennessee at www.PickTnProducts.org, or use the free Pick Tennessee mobile app.

Williamson County farmers markets:

Farmers Market at Berry Farms, 4000 Hughes Crossing, Franklin, TN, 37064

Franklin Farmers Market, 230 Franklin Rd, Franklin, TN, 37064

Nolensville Farmers Market, 7248 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN, 37135

Thompson’s Station Farmers Market, The Homestead Manor Plantation, Thompson’s Station, TN, 37179

Maury County farmers markets:

Columbia Farmer’s Fresh Market, 102 Riverside Drive, Columbia, TN, 38402

Spring Hill Farmers Market, 5350 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN, 37174