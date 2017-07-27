Driver killed on 840 was hit by truck after being ejected

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is looking for a white truck pulling a white trailer that struck a woman early Thursday morning who had been ejected from her vehicle during a crash.

Erika Puffenbarger, 26, of Bell Buckle was killed during the accident, according to THP.

Her three children were also in the vehicle and injured. They were taken to an area hospital.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the children were a 10-year-old girl, an 8-year-old girl and a 3-year -old boy.

The only one in the vehicle wearing safety restraints was the boy, the THP said.

Lt. Bill Miller, THP spokesman, said the Critical Incident Response Team, along with the Criminal Investigation Division, is investigating the crash.

According to a preliminary report, Puffenbarger was heading east on I-840 when her car traveled off the left side of road. The car rolled over and Puffenbarger was ejected and landed in the westbound lane.

The report said she was then struck by a tractor-trailer.

The THP said they are now looking for the driver of the truck, who did not stop.

Anyone with any information, is encouraged to contact the Tennessee Highway Patrol at (615) 232-2936.

