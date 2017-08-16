Faulty eclipse glasses from Williamson County Fair recalled

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

About 8,000 eclipse glasses that were handed out last week at the Williamson County Fair have been recalled.

David Calkins, a vision researcher at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, says that it is unclear whether or not the glasses are safe. Vanderbilt handed out the glasses last week at the fair.

“We’re acting out of an abundance of caution,” Calkins said.

After reviewing the glasses, the medical center found similar-type glasses were being recalled. They contacted the vendor who could not tell them who the manufacturer is, so the university decided to recall, Calkins said.

County Mayor Rogers Anderson, who acts as chairman of the fair, sent out a statement:

“The Williamson County Fair apologizes for the inconvenience caused by this recall, but safety is paramount and we’re asking the public for assistance in getting the word out. Vanderbilt Health, our sponsor who provided the glasses, is offering free exchanges at their walk-in locations. We encourage anyone who has glasses from the Fair to go exchange them now so everyone can enjoy the eclipse safely.”

Calkins said it only impacts one type of glasses that Vanderbilt has handed out. He said any of the glasses that are white with “Vanderbilt Eye Institute” printed on it should immediately be turned in.

Any eclipse glasses that are multicolor are fine, he said.

Calkins said it is extremely important to get certified glasses to make sure there is no burning of the retina while the eclipse is taking place.

According to Calkins, Vanderbilt has partnered with a local, certified manufacturer and those will be the glasses handed out in replacement.

Here are the Vanderbilt locations where exchanges can be made:

Brentwood, 134 Pewitt Drive, Suite 200

Cool Springs, 1834 McEwen Drive

Franklin, 919 Murfreesboro Road (Hwy. 96)

Belle Meade, 4534 Harding Pike

Spring Hill, 1003 Reserve Blvd., Suite 110

Exchanges can be made during the following hours:

Thursday, Aug. 17, noon to 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19-20, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 21, 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Cliff Hightower can be reached at cliff.hightower@homepagemediagroup.com or follow him on Twitter @FranklinHomePage.