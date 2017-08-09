FDA recalls Comfy Cow pints for possible E. coli contamination

U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION

The Comfy Cow, which has a location in Brentwood’s City Park as well as stores in greater Louisville, Ky., is recalling pints of Banana Puddin Y’all, Chocolate Squared2, Cookies and Cream, Cow Trax, Double Fold Vanilla, Georgia Butter Pecan, Intense Dark Chocolate, Salted Caramel, Strawberry Fields Forever due to a potential contamination of E. coli.

E. coli bacteria can cause diarrhea and dehydration. Most people who are infected recover, but the bacteria can be deadly.

On July 19, the firm was notified through internal firm product sample testing that pints of Banana Puddin Y’all, Chocolate Squared2, Cookies and Cream, Cow Trax, Double Fold Vanilla, Georgia Butter Pecan, Intense Dark Chocolate, Salted Caramel, Strawberry Fields Forever were either positive for E. coli or showed high counts of coliform.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Products affected are:

Product Size UPC Use By Dates Banana Puddin Y’all PINT – 473 mL 852009005353 04/07/2018 Chocolate Squared2 PINT – 473 mL 852009005261 03/30/2018 Cookies and Cream PINT – 473 mL 852009005049 03/31/2018 Cow Trax PINT – 473 mL 852009005032 04/04/2018 Double Fold Vanilla PINT – 473 mL 852009005315 03/31/2018 Georgia Butter Pecan PINT – 473 mL 852009005285 03/14/2018 Georgia Butter Pecan 3 gal bulk container n/a 03/14/2018 Intense Dark Chocolate PINT – 473 mL 852009005148 03/23/2018 Salted Caramel PINT – 473 mL 852009005216 04/13/2018 Strawberry Field Forever PINT – 473 mL 852009005308 03/21/2018

The products were distributed between June 13 and July 21, 2017. These products were packaged in pint containers and sold primarily in retail stores located in the States of: Kentucky, Missouri, Indiana, and Tennessee.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact the production facility at 502-384-2556, M-F, 9am-3pm EST.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.