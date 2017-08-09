FDA recalls Comfy Cow pints for possible E. coli contamination

U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION
The Comfy Cow, which has a location in Brentwood’s City Park as well as stores in greater Louisville, Ky., is recalling pints of Banana Puddin Y’all, Chocolate Squared2, Cookies and Cream, Cow Trax, Double Fold Vanilla, Georgia Butter Pecan, Intense Dark Chocolate, Salted Caramel, Strawberry Fields Forever due to a potential contamination of E. coli.
E. coli bacteria can cause diarrhea and dehydration. Most people who are infected recover, but the bacteria can be deadly.
On July 19, the firm was notified through internal firm product sample testing that pints of Banana Puddin Y’all, Chocolate Squared2, Cookies and Cream, Cow Trax, Double Fold Vanilla, Georgia Butter Pecan, Intense Dark Chocolate, Salted Caramel, Strawberry Fields Forever were either positive for E. coli or showed high counts of coliform.
No illnesses have been reported to date.
Products affected are:
|Product
|Size
|UPC
|Use By Dates
|Banana Puddin Y’all
|PINT – 473 mL
|852009005353
|04/07/2018
|Chocolate Squared2
|PINT – 473 mL
|852009005261
|03/30/2018
|Cookies and Cream
|PINT – 473 mL
|852009005049
|03/31/2018
|Cow Trax
|PINT – 473 mL
|852009005032
|04/04/2018
|Double Fold Vanilla
|PINT – 473 mL
|852009005315
|03/31/2018
|Georgia Butter Pecan
|PINT – 473 mL
|852009005285
|03/14/2018
|Georgia Butter Pecan
|3 gal bulk container
|n/a
|03/14/2018
|Intense Dark Chocolate
|PINT – 473 mL
|852009005148
|03/23/2018
|Salted Caramel
|PINT – 473 mL
|852009005216
|04/13/2018
|Strawberry Field Forever
|PINT – 473 mL
|852009005308
|03/21/2018
The products were distributed between June 13 and July 21, 2017. These products were packaged in pint containers and sold primarily in retail stores located in the States of: Kentucky, Missouri, Indiana, and Tennessee.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact the production facility at 502-384-2556, M-F, 9am-3pm EST.
This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.