Artistic spoons on display this month at Brentwood Library

Photo: Some of Billy Roy Park’s carved spoons on display at the Brentwood Library.

Art is probably not the first thing that crosses your mind when you think about spoons.

This month, though, at the Brentwood Library, spoons have a place of prominence in the Friends of the Brentwood Library Showcase Display. Woodcarver Billy Roy Park is showcasing his “Love Spoons” collection.

Park is one of two local artists whose work is featured this month at the Brentwood Library. Lisa Butler is the other. Her oil and acrylic paintings hang on the FOBL Gallery Wall during July.

Billy Roy Park began woodcarving to pass the time when he was just 14. Woodworking evolved into a passion that has enriched Park’s life in many ways. Over the years he has carved caricatures, reliefs, ornaments, animals, puzzles, walking sticks, miniature furniture, flowers, crosses, and Love Spoons, Park’s favorite collection of all his work.

The art of carving love spoons dates back to the 1600s. They are usually presented as a gift to celebrate life’s most joyous occasions. The spoons are beautifully carved with unique symbolism ranging from hearts, flowers, intricately carved chains and knots.

Their designs are often simple, but generally, the most valued and stunning Love Spoons incorporate complex details that illustrate the carver’s skill level. Park has carved hundreds of love spoons over his lifetime, ranging from simple designs to masterful works of art.

Upon seeing Park’s vast collection of woodcarvings, one could comment that it wasn’t one lifetime of work, but the work of ten lifetimes. Park believes that, “A person can do a lot in a lifetime.”

As a farmer in Middle Tennessee for more than seventy years, Park’s love of the land and agriculture still keep him busy. Retired from farming now, Park’s hobbies include growing stunning sunflowers and a twelve-bushel crop of sweet potatoes every year.

But mostly, you’ll find Park in his recliner doing what he loves best… carving love spoons each and every day.

Park does not sell his work, but visitors are encouraged to leave comments in a register next to the exhibit.

Lisa Butler grew up in a very cosmopolitan town, which gave her many opportunities to study and experiment in the arts. While in high school, she took elective art classes, which deepened and confirmed her interest in pursuing all genres of art.

It wasn’t until after her family grew up and she retired from work that her interest and enjoyment of painting began again. She has studied under many Nashville artists and on her own to develop her style.

Regarding her process, Lisa says, “The excitement of color and composition is intriguing to me as I approach a blank canvas. The passion for drawing, painting and creating something that is visually pleasing to me and to the observer continually draws me to the canvas. When I’m out of touch with my painting for several weeks for family or traveling, I realize how much painting is such a part of my daily wellbeing. I love the creative process that keeps me expressing myself.”

Lisa’s July exhibit presents paintings in oil and acrylic in realism. Some of the paintings are studies, others are for fun and enjoyment.

Each artist who displays their collection on the FOBL Gallery Wall contributes one piece to the Art Lending Library. With over 230 pieces to choose from, patrons are able to check them out for ninety days. This artwork is a beautiful addition to the library that includes original artwork in acrylics, oils, pen and ink, pastels, photographs, and water colors. A full, detailed description of most items can be found in the Digital Collection on the library’s website.