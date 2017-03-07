Feb. 2017 reaches all-time high for home sales closings

WILLIAMSON COUNTY ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS

Williamson County home sales remained robust and the median sales price for a single-family home continued at record highs in February 2017, according to the monthly market report released Tuesday morning by the Williamson County Association of REALTORS®.

Total home closings in Williamson County in February 2017 climbed to an all-time monthly high of 320, which was an increase of 14.3 percent compared to 265 closings in February 2016.

The median sales price for a single-family home increased 12.5 percent to $447,868 in February 2017 versus $396,970 for the same period last year. This February’s median sales price set a record high for the month.

February also marked 12 consecutive months the median sales price for a single-family home in Williamson County topped $400,000.

Year-to- date closings through February 2017 in Williamson County were 652, representing a 7.8 percent increase over the 605 closings for the same period last year.

“The spring-selling activity seems to have arrived early in Williamson County as home sales in February outpaced expectations and resulted in another record-breaking month,” said Lisa Wurth, president of the Williamson County Association of REALTORS®. “Along with the rising, spring-like temperatures that characterized the last month of winter, our community continued to experience escalating buyer demand that kept Williamson County’s real estate market active and healthy.”

Total available residential inventory in Williamson County stood at 1,369 units at the end of February indicating a four-month supply of housing in the area. Compared to the same period last year, total available inventory is down 14.6 percent.

“While Williamson County continues to face the same challenge with low inventory as communities nationwide are experiencing, the homes that are market-ready are moving faster than ever. Homes moved off the market in Williamson County at 12 percent quicker rate this February than a year ago,” Wurth said.