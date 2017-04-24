Festival shuttles will ease parking challenges

If the weather cooperates, the Main Street Festival this weekend is expected to attract a total of 120,000 people during the weekend.

Franklin Transit service will make it easier, with $1 rides each way from Park and Ride lots at Harlinsdale Farm and Church of the City on Saturday, and Harlinsdale on Sunday.

On Saturday, April 29, shuttle service will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Park and Ride at either The Park at Harlinsdale Farm on Franklin Road (across from The Factory at Franklin), or at The Church of the City located at 828 Murfreesboro Road and catch the Transit Shuttle.

On Sunday, April 30 shuttle service will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the location of The Park at Harlinsdale Farm on Franklin Road.

The Franklin Transit Main Street Shuttle is operated by the Franklin Transit Authority. For more information about Franklin’s public transit service visit: www.franklintransit.org or call (615) 628-0260.