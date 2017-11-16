Final "Food Truck Friday" features French and Vietnamese food

Williamson Medical Center will hold the season’s last “Food Truck Friday” from

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Nov. 17 to help mobile food fans enjoy the outdoors at least one more time before December and winter weather rolls around.

“Food Truck Friday” happens from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., inside the medical center’s parking lot off Covey Drive, across from Walgreens and the New Image Dentistry buildings.

It is open to the public.

To mark the last Food Truck Friday of 2017, the trucks scheduled will be bringing an international flair to the Franklin medical center. Set to appear are:

Et Voila Bistro & Bakery ( http://www.etvoilanashville.com/ ): Et Voila offers baguette sandwiches, as well as quiche, and authentic beignets and other pastries; all put together by a chef born and raised in Bergerac, France. Their baguettes are made fresh, in-house daily.

Bánh Mì & Roll Factory ​( http://foodtrucksnash.org/truck/banh-mi-roll-factory ): Bánh Mì & Roll Factory whips up Vietnamese cuisine, with fresh takes on spring rolls, phở, and specialty sandwiches. A "bánh mì" (Vietnamese for "bread") is a sandwich served on a baguette-style roll. This truck serves up all kinds of sandwiches, including vegan and vegetarian options.

After Friday’s event, the trucks will return to Williamson Medical Center in spring 2018.