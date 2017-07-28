SHOWCASE HOME: Find Italian Renaissance inspired home with terraces and balconies galore in lovely Governors Club

Custom home by award winning architect Scott Wilson Expansive terraces and covered porches Beautiful, private lot 6 bedrooms/ 5.5 baths High end finishes Expansive basement level

If these features are of interest or intrigue, 21 Colonel Winstead Drive is a home for you to visit. Located in the lovely Governors Club, it is a classic, spacious and private home. It was designed with Italian Renaissance in mind and each room is balanced by exquisite formal and casual details.

The gorgeous exterior is decorated by detailed landscaping and the interior is filled with light due to the walls of windows and access to the expansive terraces, covered porches, and uncovered balconies. Perfection has an address, and its 21 Colonel Winstead Drive.

The master bedroom is on the main level and has a grand master bathroom with travertine flooring, a large walk-in closet with custom built-ins, double vanities and a walk-in shower.

Upstairs, four large bedrooms await along with a comfy loft area for lounging, working or studying. Each bedroom has its own full bath.

Downstairs you can revel in the expansive recreation/ game room that has a full bar, a sixth bedroom, workshop/workout room and extra storage space.

This home is equally impressive in layout and detail. Some of those details include:

Hardwood and travertine flooring

Solid poplar mouldings

Framed archways

1,367 square feet of covered porches

377 square feet of uncovered balconies

Four car garage with workshop

324 square feet of heated and cooled storage space

Multi-zoned heating and cooling systems

Private 1.25 acre lot

Neighborhood amenities include:

24 hour gated security

fitness center

neighborhood pool

lighted tennis courts

stocked fishing ponds

club memberships available

zoned for Crockett Elementary, Woodland Middle and Ravenwood High School

This classic home was built in 1999 and is 8,323 square feet. It is listed at $1,875,000. To come and see the home and impressive 1.250-acre yard, contact Marty Warren with Zeitlin & Co., Realtors at (615) 973-8757 or email marty@warrenbradleypartners.com.