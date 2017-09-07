Find your way back to relaxation as the school year kicks off at Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa

By REBEKAH JONES

With kids back in school and parents running around town to school meetings, sporting events and after school activities, finding time to relax can be tough. From easy summer days to late nights of homework and practice, household tension may rise without family’s even realizing it.

One important and intentional way to try to relax is to listen to your body. It is crucial to understand when your muscles or joints are being overworked or your mind feels fatigued and strung out.

A remedy to these types of stress is massage. Massages are known to relieve mental and physical tension and exhaustion. They leave you feeling refreshed, relieved and provide clarity.

At Hand & Stone Massage in Brentwood, they have targeted treatments to help you and the family take a step back and unwind. Both the Swedish Massage and sports massage are vital to body and mind health.

The Swedish Massage is their most common type of massage. It is perfect for the parent that sits behind a desk all day and feels tension or pain running from their neck into their back. It uses differing levels of pressure to reduce muscle pain. It is known to be one of the most relaxing styles. With this type of massage, you can control how intense or light the pressure is. So for those who still feel the need to have some sort of control, you can have it here.

The next massage is great for teens who are on and off the field days, nights and weekends. The sports massage uses targeted techniques to stretch tight muscles, stimulate muscles that haven’t been active in a while and improve elasticity. While it’s great for teens, it is ideal for active adults, too. According to their website, “it enhances performance, assists recovery and prevents injury.” Who doesn’t love that?

There’s a massage for Mom, Dad and the kids and Hand & Stone Massage in Brentwood wants to help the whole bunch. Hand & Stone services offer great value too. If you are a first-time client, you can get a massage at their introductory rate of only $49.95.

Brentwood’s Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa is located at 201 Franklin Road, Suite 170 Brentwood, TN 37027. For more information, call (615) 850-4360 or visit their website.