Fins & Feet aquathlon taking registration for ages 6 to 14

Williamson County Parks and Recreation will be holding the third annual Fins & Feet Aquathlon, a youth swim and run competition on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017 at the Indoor Sports Complex, 920 Heritage Way in Brentwood.

Fins & Feet is for boys and girls ages 6 to 14. Athletes will race according to their age on Aug. 13, 2017, and will be divided into three levels: ages 6 to 8, swim 50

meters/run .5 miles; ages 9 to 11, swim 200 meters/run one mile; ages 12 to 14, swim 300 meters/run 1.4 miles.

Online registration is now available at www.wcparksandrec.com (event #9819), and the entry fee is $30.

Anyone may register for and participate in the department's programs, teams, classes and events. For program registration, pass purchasing or additional information, visit www.wcparksandrec.com.