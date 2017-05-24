Fire Station 2 display represents a year’s worth of rescues

BY A.J. DUGGER III

Wondering what the hearts are in front of Franklin Fire Station 2?

The Franklin Fire Department created a display at Franklin Fire Station 2 in honor of National EMS Week, which began on Sunday, May 21 and concludes on Saturday, May 27. “We hope to continue this tradition,” said Emergency Medical Services Officer Sarah Glenn. “We always observe National EMS Week, but this was our first time to create a display to honor the patients we have served over the past year.”

In front of Station 2 are 50 hearts representing the 5,000 patients firefighters have rescued or aided during emergency and medical situations in 2016. The Franklin Fire Department has 150 sworn personnel including 67 Advanced Emergency Medical Technicians, 12 Emergency Responders, 52 Paramedics and 19 EMTs.

“EMS Week is a time to recognize and honor our front line medical responders and the work they do to ensure the health and safety of our communities,” said Glenn. “This service is critical to the well-being of our citizens and visitors. I am honored to serve along side some of the best men and women in this industry. They continually show their desire to serve their patients selflessly with the patient’s best interests in mind.”

Franklin Fire Station 2 is located at 907 Murfreesboro Road.