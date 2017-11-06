Live fire training Tuesday to help clear way for Virginia Springs office development

By LANDON WOODROOF

The Brentwood Fire & Rescue Department is holding a live fire training from 7 a.m. to around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on Virginia Way. The heaviest fire is expected at about 11 a.m.

The training will occur at a vacant home directly across the street from Brentwood Academy. The home will be set on fire, allowing firefighters to get first-hand experience of what it is like to work in a home under fire conditions.

The home at 5501 Virginia Way sits on nearly 14 acres of land that were purchased in 2016 by Highwoods Properties. The land, which was bought for $9 million represents basically the last undeveloped large property in the Maryland Farms office park, Highwoods Properties Director of Leasing Jeff Williams said.

The Brentwood Planning Commission approved a revised site plan for the first phase of what is being called the Virginia Springs development in October 2016. It calls for two 106,000 square feet, four-story office buildings and a two-level parking garage.

That site plan also stipulated the removal of the “Godwin Home,” which is the home that will be burned Tuesday. Williams said that the home had fallen into disrepair, having last been used as office space years ago.

The training exercise is a win-win for both the developers, who would otherwise have had to pay for the cost of tearing down the home, and for the firefighters.

“We’ll still have to remove all the debris, but it gives [the firefighters] practice,” Williams said. “Obviously, we’re working closely with the City of Brentwood, and if we can help them in some form or fashion we always try to be good neighbors.”

Brentwood Fire & Rescue Training Officer Russell Peterson talked about some of the unique advantages of a training exercise like this in a City of Brentwood news release.

“There’s no way you can replicate the environment of a real house fire,” Peterson said. “This is as close as you can get. We have a modern, five-story training tower at Station Three along Sunset Road, but nothing compares to the real elements of training in a real house fire.”

Late Monday afternoon, workers and firefighters were at the home preparing it for the training exercise. As Fire & Rescue Chief Brian Goss explained in a previous article, a lot of work has to be done before firefighters can set a house on fire for training.

Things like roof shingles, carpeting, linoleum floors and appliances have to be removed for environmental reasons, and paint samples have to be sent to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for testing.

Workers should begin construction on the first of the two office buildings in the next 30 to 60 days and be completed by April 2019, according to Williams.

He said that Highwoods Properties has signed a pre-release with Vaco, a consulting and recruiting firm, for a 37,000 square foot space in that first building. The Parent Company is the contractor for the building, and Hastings Architecture Associates is doing the design.