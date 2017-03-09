Brentwood firefighters to face off against vintage baseball team this weekend

By LANDON WOODROOF

This Sunday, March 12, at the Ravenswood Mansion in Brentwood comes a contest so stupendous, a struggle so titanic, the very news of it may be sufficiently exciting to jolt the bowler hat right off your head or invert your parasol. It’s a baseball game straddling three centuries.

For on the determined date, two of Brentwood’s intrepid own, a brave assemblage of city firefighters as well as the seasoned Traveller’s Club of Brentwood vintage baseball team, will meet upon the sporting grounds and do battle with bats and balls, but, of course, no gloves.

Brigid Day, Adult Program Coordinator at the Brentwood Library by weekday, stalwart member of the Traveller’s Club by weekend, is the one who acted upon the idea of challenging local firefighters to a scrimmage before the regular kickoff of the Tennessee Association of Vintage Baseball season.

Although she grants the possibility that her opponents may be of an all-around superior physical constitution than the average member of the Travellers Club, the player known by her teammates as “Ginger” refuses to allow this fact to diminish her positive outlook. After all, the Travellers enjoy a familiarity with the game to be played that the firefighters lack.

“They agreed, and I’ve sent them a list of rules of which they’ll have to abide,” Day declared. “I figure they’ll have the advantage of being in a little better shape than us, but we’ll have hopefully an advantage of knowing the game the way we play it a little better.”

Of course, circumstances must also admit an alternative, unhappier view of the situation.

“It would not be a good way to start the season off if we get creamed,” she said.

Representing the firefighters, Lt. Chuck Hood is confident of the caliber of his squad despite their limited exposure to baseball played the 1864 way. Actually, none have played in a game of vintage baseball before.

“They have not,” Hood confessed. “Zero. Zilch. None of them.”

Nevertheless, Hood propounded the not inconsequential backgrounds many of his players have as practitioners of the more modern form of the game. One firefighter, for instance, hoisted his bat on the collegiate level, as a member of the David Lipscomb University baseball outfit.

Then there’s the fact that the team will be playing with “Old Failor” and “Original Failor,” two wooden bats made especially for the team by retired firefighter Steve Failor.

Not that Hood needed proof of past prowess or lucky bats in order to agree to take the field Sunday. The decision was, in a way, predetermined; answered almost before it was posed.

“Brigid just kinda asked if we wanted to get a team up and scrimmage ‘em,” Hood said. “And you don’t challenge a firefighter.”

It’s not as if the firefighters are wholly in the dark when it comes to the particulars of the vintage game. Hood knows, for instance, that you don’t wear gloves and can get an out by catching a ball on one bounce. He knows that 1864 baseball is a “gentleman’s game,” wherein close calls are made not by an umpire but by honorable, truthful players as freely willing to admit, say, the shortcoming of their own effort to beat the ball to a base as to pronounce their absolute safety doing the same.

He knows some other rules, too, but he hesitates to get too engaged in attempting to understand them all.

“We’re not real sure about … how all that works, but we figure we can get the hang of it,” said Hood, who his teammates have dubbed “Old Spice.” “You throw, catch and hit, that’s the simplicity of the game.”

As far as his team’s chances, Old Spice is as sure as a home run of its outcome. The Travellers better watch out.

“Unless they got an ace up their sleeve, I think they’re in trouble,” he said. “We got ballplayers coming out to play.”

Speaking for the Travelers Club, Day is unwilling to go so far as to predict a definite victory for her side. In fact, she underscored the bonhomie that she hoped would mark the proceedings—as long as things played out a certain way.

“I keep stressing it’s a friendly scrimmage until I see how good they are,” she said.

The match between the Travellers Club of Brentwood and the Brentwood firefighters’ team is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, March 12 at the Ravenswood Mansion in Marcella Vivrette Smith Park, the Travellers Club’s home field. The Travellers’ regular season kicks off there on April 2 in a match against the Nashville Maroons. For a complete schedule of vintage baseball this year, visit the Tennessee Association of Vintage Baseball’s website.