First Altar’d State boutique in area opens at Galleria mall

Altar’d State, a rapidly growing women’s fashion brand with more than 70 boutiques throughout the Midwest, South, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions, is now open at CoolSprings Galleria, according to an announcement this week from the mall.

This marks the first location in Nashville for the growing retail brand.

Altar’d State’s popularity is growing not only for its inspiring boutique-style shopping experience and on-trend women’s fashion and accessories, but also for its emphasis on giving back to local and global organizations. Through its Give Back and Mission Monday initiatives, Altar’d State donates a portion of all net proceeds to global and local non-profit organizations.

Altar’d State at CoolSprings Galleria has chosen Compassion that Compels to be its first Mission Monday partner. Compassion that Compels is a ministry with a mission to reach every woman battling cancer with a “Compassion bag,” reminding her that she is brave, beautiful and never alone in the fight.

Altar’d State also offers an online retail store found at www.altardstate.com.

For employment opportunities, please visit www.altardstate.com/careers.