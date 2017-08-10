First day of school starts with no major problems, but some transportation hiccups

Students get off a school bus Thursday morning at Franklin High School.

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

No incidents were reported at area schools as the first day of school kicked off, but there were a few transportation hiccups.

“We did experience the typical first day of school transportation issues,” said Carol Birdsong, spokeswoman for Williamson County Schools.

As school started at 7:40 a.m., a few buses pulled in a few minutes after at Franklin High School, which also has construction going on in front of it as the state widens U.S. Highway 431, Hillboro Road.

But Birdsong said problems such as that were countywide, not just at one school.

“We had some buses that arrived at schools late, as well as some miscommunication regarding drivers and their routes,” she said. “The transportation department is working to resolve those issues.”

Lt. Charles Warner, spokesman for Franklin Police Department, said there were no issues in Franklin.

“Other than anticipated congestion in and around school zones, this morning went extremely well,” he said

Franklin Special School District Tweeted out this morning, “Thank you @FranklinTNPD for keeping our school zones safe.”

Franklin Police Department took to Twitter starting Wednesday warning people to slow down as the first day of school began.

Warner said he expects more congestion Thursday afternoon after school dismissal and more in the coming weeks now that school is back in session.

” During the summer, we often forget the impact that all of those extra cars and buses headed for school have on our commute,” he said.

Birdsong said the school system will continue to evaluate the bus transportation over the coming weeks. She said many parents drop off their kids the first day of school, but will soon start putting children on the bus.

“We will continue to adjust bus stops as the number of riders and bus stops change, so pick up and drop off times may change for the next few weeks,” she said.

Cliff Hightower can be reached at cliff.hightower@franklinhomepage.com or follow him on Twitter @FranklinHomePage.

More photos below: