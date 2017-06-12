Brentwood Rotary Golf Classic to enter rotation of annual rotary club events

BY LANDON WOODROOF

The Rotary Club of Brentwood knows how to turn special events into traditions. Its annual Pancake Day fundraiser was held for the 40th time this past April, and its Run with Rotary 5K/10K event will take place for the 10th time this September.

This year the club has decided to start a new tradition, the inaugural Brentwood Rotary Golf Classic. The tournament will be held next Monday, June 19, at the Brentwood Country Club.

Like the other events, the golf classic will raise money the Brentwood Rotary Club Charitable Foundation will then distribute to fund local charities and non-profits as well as scholarships for local students.

The idea for the golf tournament was born out of an effort to find a way to increase those contributions.

“Over the least year, the board was looking for another event we could have that would get the club more involved and raise more for the charities and nonprofits we support,” club member and tournament organizer Larry Kain said.

Several ideas for events were swapped around, but club members eventually settled on the tournament.

The response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive so far, Kain said.

The tournament has attracted more than 80 sponsors, including its major sponsor, CSX Transportation.

Likewise, 120 golfers have signed up to play next Monday, giving the club a full field. Kain said he had to turn away people hoping to sign up.

“It filled up quicker actually than I thought it would,” Kain said. “It’s been full for three or four weeks now.”

The top three teams from each of the three tournament groupings will be awarded with prizes at a ceremony after the end of play.

Although the first Brentwood Rotary Golf Classic has not even been played yet, Kain is optimistic about the tournament and its future.

“It’ll be a fun day,” he said. “I hope it’ll be a big success, and we hope next year will be bigger.”