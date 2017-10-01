First ever fundraiser next Saturday for Brentwood’s Community Kids non-profit

By LANDON WOODROOF

Community Kids, a non-profit started by Brentwood moms to get their kids more involved in volunteering, will host its first-ever fundraiser next Saturday night, Oct. 7 at the Pleasant Hill Mansion in The Governor’s Club.

The event will feature a silent auction, live music, adult beverages and, for all those Big Orange fans out there, a live auction of a specially commissioned painting of Peyton Manning.

The fundraiser gets started at 7 p.m. Tickets are available on Eventbrite for $60 each. They will be on sale until Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Jessi Sgarlata Betz and Andrea Dickinson are the founders of Community Kids.

“We started it in February 2016, and we started it because we have young children and we couldn’t find volunteer opportunities for them because they were so young,” Betz said. “And we thought they’re never too young to make a difference.”

Once they got the idea, the rest moved pretty quickly. Within a few days they had come up with the name Community Kids and within a couple of weeks they had a website.

Since that time, the non-profit has organized a number of regular volunteer opportunities for local kids. The children help pack and deliver brown bag lunches to homeless people in Nashville. They pick up trash on Earth Day. They take toys to children’s hospitals and baked goods to first responders. On the third Sunday of the month, they visit NHC Place, Cool Springs, a senior living facility.

Betz said that 30 to 40 people usually take part in these activities on an average day.

The mission of the organization is two-fold. Not only does it seek to bring assistance to those in need, it aspires to foster a sense of purpose and spirit of charity in the kids who participate.

Betz sees that as essential, especially in a place as affluent as Williamson County.

“We are very, very blessed to live in the part of the country that we do, and sometimes our kids don’t realize that,” she said. “This is one of the ways to broaden their horizons and make them appreciate what they have and give back and make a difference in other people’s lives.”

The hope is that the experiences the children get from Community Kids will make giving back “a core part of who they are, so when they get older that is a natural thing for them to do and a part of their life.”

Betz has noticed a difference already with her own children. When they go somewhere together, she said they are more likely to notice those in need and express a desire to help them. They want to get a sandwich for the homeless man on the street, or an umbrella for the person sitting outside in the rain with nowhere to go.

“You can really see that their sense of empathy is growing, and they’re understanding they have the ability to make someone’s day a little brighter,” Betz said.