First farmer’s night market coming next Wednesday

The Thompson’s Station Farmer’s Market will forego its usual daytime schedule on Wednesday, May 31, opening its doors for the first-ever night market from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Farmer’s Market — regularly held every Wednesday this summer through August 31 in the barn at Homestead Manor — is frequented by hundreds of shoppers each week who are seeking fresh produce, honey, breads, natural soaps, artisan crafts and more, from more than 20 local vendors and purveyors. Now in its seventh year, the market is a community favorite, known for its hyperlocal focus on homegrown, homemade and handcrafted products.

The family friendly night market will feature food trucks, $1 s’mores and live music performances by local singer-songwriters Alicia Smith, Taylor Dukes and Tessa Victoria.

“The Thompson’s Station Farmer’s Market is a community-centric event, and we continue to grow in size year after year due to the overwhelming support we receive,” said Rachel Layton, marketing director for A. Marshall Family Foods and a coordinator of the Farmer’s Market. “We want everyone to be able to enjoy the market, and we recognize that the middle of the day is not feasible for some. Our hope is that the night market will provide fun summer memories for families and groups of friends and that it will aid our vendors in growing their reach in the community.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets for sitting around the pond on the historic Homestead Manor property and sampling their market goods. The property’s restaurant, Harvest, will also offer picnic baskets, available for purchase 48 hours in advance, for pick-up that evening. Baskets can be reserved by calling the restaurant at (615) 538-6113. Reservations for dining in the restaurant will be accepted as well.

The Thompson’s Station Farmer’s Market seeks to highlight the homegrown, homemade and hand-crafted goods of local vendors and purveyors and is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday through Aug. 31, 2017.

To learn more, visit www.tsfarmersmarket.org.