Bradley’s Creamery is first in line for food truck permit

The City of Brentwood began issuing permits to food truck operators Tuesday morning and the first through the door at the Municipal Center to pick up their permits were Lynne and Bradley Freeman, the mother-and-son owners of the Bradley’s Creamery truck.

Lynne Freeman filled out the necessary paperwork, wrote the necessary check covering fees and was rewarded for her timeliness with permit number 001.

“This is a great day. I wore my Bradley’s blue shirt,” Lynne said, referring to the light-blue hue of the family’s truck.

It was an occasion that Lynne and Brad had been eagerly hoping for ever since they first got their food truck business off the ground in 2012. Back then, food trucks were starting to pick up in popularity and the Nashville Food Truck Association was just being formed. But the Freemans found themselves in the ironic position of not being able to sell their product in many parts of their own hometown.

Until the Board of Commissioners recently passed two ordinances liberalizing Brentwood’s food truck laws, mobile vending was banned in Maryland Farms and any other areas zoned strictly for commercial use.

“Having this new permit regulation is gonna really allow us to expose ourselves to the people who are actually our neighbors,” Bradley said. “I grew up in Brentwood. Our business is licensed in Brentwood.”

The Freemans started selling ice cream in 2009. Lynne had been a computer programmer, but left that profession a few years earlier. Bradley had just graduated from college, in the midst of the recession.

“I thought it was something that the two of us could make some money at. And now we’re stuck,” Lynne said with a good-natured laugh.

The idea had come when Lynne was visiting Uncle Dave Macon Days in Murfreesboro and saw people making ice cream in a big, wooden bucket.

“I came home and told [Brad] about that,” she said. “He got out there and researched the whole mechanism. Then we saw this guy at the Williamson County Fair and I said, Brad this is what I was trying to tell you about, with these big wooden churns and stuff like that. Brad was asking him all these questions and the guy said, Are you interested in getting into the business, and Brad said, Well maybe, and the guy said, Well, this is for sale, and that’s how it happened.”

For the first three years, Lynne and Brad operated out of a barn-shaped trailer and used a John Deere hit-and-miss engine to power the churning process. They set up at places like the Williamson County Fair, where they could hook up to a water supply.

Then, in 2012, they decided to go bigger. They bought the truck, and now they say they’re working about six days a week, with multiple events on some days, at least during the busy season of April through October.

Now that they’ve got their permit, the Freemans hope that some of those working days will be spent nearer to home.

“I’m just really happy to be able to get to the people that I meet all the time that are asking me to come out,” Brad said. “Now I want to be able to tell them that I’m a lot closer to them. I’m not all the way up in Nashville. I’m not only in Franklin on some big festival day. You can probably catch me coming down the street someday this month.”

As part of the rollout of the new food truck ordinances, the City of Brentwood will be hosting two public meetings at the Brentwood Library this week, on Wednesday, March 8 and on Thursday, March 9. The Wednesday meeting will be at 3 p.m. and is geared toward food truck owners and operators. The Thursday meeting will be held at 2 p.m. and is for organizations like churches, schools and civic groups who might be interested in hiring food trucks for events.