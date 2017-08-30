City grants initial approval for new fire station

Image: A site plan showing the location of the 3.13 acres at the corner of Split Log Road and Ragsdale Road that could be the site of Brentwood’s next fire station.

By LANDON WOODROOF

As growth on Brentwood’s east side has picked up in recent years, so has a demand for public safety services.

Fire Station 4 was built on Sunset Road in 2002. At that time, that fire district was receiving about 200 calls a year. That number has now jumped up to around 760 calls per year, Brentwood Fire & Rescue Chief Brian Goss said at a City Commission Informational Meeting in July.

With that growth in mind, Goss has called for the creation of a fifth fire district and fire station in southeast Brentwood. At Monday’s City Commission meeting, the city took an important step in preparing for it.

At the meeting, the commission approved on first reading a proposal to accept 3.13 acres of land. The land sits at the intersection of Ragsdale Road and Split Log Road. Tuscany Hills developers dedicated the land. The intent is to build the station on it at some point in the future.

“In looking at call volumes and future growth in call volumes we’ve identified this area in the Split Log road corridor as a location where we’re starting to see an increasing number of calls and unfortunately a growing response time,” City Manager Kirk Bednar said at Monday’s meeting.

While there are no immediate plans to construct a new fire station, city staff thought it would be wise to accept the land dedication.

“We’ve been looking in the last year or so not at an immediate need for a fire station, but a longterm need, and as you know in that area availability of land is limited and what is available is going quickly,” Bednar said.

The intention is for this new fire station to be a two-story building with a residential look to it. That way it will fit in a little more with surrounding neighborhoods. A concept plan for the building has been drawn up that puts it at around 10,400 square feet.

Goss said last week that the station would be a single company fire house that would also have space for Williamson County EMS equipment. Goss added that it “would be great for our residents to have a transport agency that close.”

The department currently has enough equipment on hand to open up a new station, Goss said.

A sign will be put up at this location letting people know that it is the future site of a fire station.

Commissioner Anne Dunn asked at last week’s informational meeting why Tuscany Hills developers would simply give land to the city.

Bednar offered up a possible explanation regarding the fire station site.

“They don’t have to build an access road out here which would cost them a significant amount of money,” he said.

The station is not currently funded in the city’s six-year Capital Improvements Program.

The Planning Commission will consider the ordinance to accept the land in September. Then it will come back to the City Commission for a second and final reading.