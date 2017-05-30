First annual songwriters night at Tennessee Baptist Children’s Homes next Tuesday

The Tennessee Baptist Children’s Homes has been helping kids in the Music City area for 125 years, so it should come as no surprise that the organization has decided to host its first ever songwriters’ night next Tuesday, June 6.

The event will feature songwriters Larry Boone and Paul Bogart and will be held in the gym of the Children’s Home’s Brentwood campus from 6:30 to 8 p.m. There is no charge to get in, but people will have the opportunity to donate to the nonprofit if they want.

A donation-only concession stand, featuring food like hot dogs and hamburgers, will be provided. Performances by Boone and Bogart will be interspersed with stories and testimonies from house parents and kids from TBCH.

The night is “just an opportunity for people who live in the community and drive by every day to come on campus and hear what we do,” Jeff McGinnis, the Children’s Home’s Middle TN Regional Development Officer, said.

The Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home currently hosts several annual events, including its Kars4Kids auto show, the Run4Kids 5k run and the Hope Hines Fore Kids Golf Classic. McGinnis said he hoped the evening of music in Brentwood would attract people who might not otherwise visit the campus. After all, “not everybody is a car fanatic and not everybody runs,” he said.

Larry Boone is a country artist and songwriter who has co-written hit songs for such artists as Kathy Mattea and Tracy Lawrence. McGinnis said he has been closely involved with the TBCH for years, performing at kids’ birthday parties on campus and taking children to Holiday World in Indiana once a year.

Paul Bogart is a country music singer and songwriter who models himself on traditional country musicians like Merle Haggard and Johnny Cash. A native of Oklahoma, Bogart relocated to the Nashville area years ago and keeps a busy schedule touring throughout the country.

The Brentwood campus of the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Homes is located at 1310 Franklin Road. To learn more about the TBCH visit its website.