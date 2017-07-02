Five beauty treatments that keep celebrities looking young

By HEATHER LISTHARTKE

Celebrities are known for looking years, even decades younger than their actual age.

How do they do it? Once upon a time, celebrities kept their beauty tricks secret, but more recently they have begun to openly talk about beauty treatments that they love. It turns out, many of these beauty tricks are obtainable. Here are 5 celebrity beauty tricks you should know about:

1 PRP Treatment: Platelet Rich Plasma Facelift and Facial Platelet Rich Plasma Facelift, also known as PRP, is a relatively new treatment that celebrities are using to defy age. Many try it simply because it is a great, non-surgical treatment that stimulates collagen, treating wrinkles and acne scars, giving you a more youthful glow. Many celebrities from Angelina Jolie to Kim Kardashian and even athletes like Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods are credited or rumored for using this treatment. PRP which is coined “The ReVamp Facelift” is named so because the treatment uses your own blood cells as part of the treatment. Many PRP patients have seen long-lasting results with it. You can get PRP Treatment right here in Williamson County at Premier Age Management.

2 Dermabrasion

With dermabrasion, you’ll find several options from micro-dermabrasion to hydra-dermabrasion. This treatment is often used in order to do a regular exfoliation and works by removing the layers of old skin cells. This makes your skin a much better candidate for anti-aging creams and serums. Celebrities such as Sienna Miller and Rachel Weisz have been documented as undergoing treatments like this, and doctors who are known for these treatments say it is highly popular about a week before the pre-awards shows start. Locally, you can get dermabrasion treatments at Premier Age Management.

3 Kybella

Double chins aren’t something that just us average folk deal with, there are many celebrities who fight this as well. Khloe Kardashian actually partnered with the medical company called Allergan to promote the use of Kybella. It is important to note that while many have seen some awesome results when using it, some have also experienced some side effects of swelling for around a week as well as a little pain during the procedure.

4 Coolsculpting

This procedure has been used widely by many celebrities. One of the most recent celebrities to use this is Mama June, who is (in)famous for being the mother of Honey Boo Boo. She recently underwent a weight loss surgery and used the CoolSculpting treatment in combination to manage the appearance of her neck and chin. Media continue to highlight this procedure as it is relatively low risk with high results.