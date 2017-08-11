Five interested in County Commission seat

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Five people applied, so far, for the soon-to-be open District 3 seat on the Williamson County Commission.

Williamson County Commissioner Matt Milligan is resigning his position at the end of this month because he is moving to another district — from Spring Hill to Brentwood.

Milligan announced his decision in July after the county’s budget meeting. So far, five candidates have put their names in to finish out his term.

Current District 3 County Commissioner David Pair will have a chance to nominate someone to replace Milligan, and other commissioners can do so as well. The full County Commission will then vote on the replacement, who will still have about a year-and-a-half left to serve.

The commission may vote on the replacement during its September meeting, but, in an interview with Pair a month ago, he said there were no pressing issues for the commission as of yet, so the body may even wait until October to vote.

Those who have applied are follows:

Clint McCain: Vice president of commercial banking at Franklin Synergy Bank, a 2005 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University

Jonathan Duda: Former three-term Spring Hill alderman, has served on numerous governmental and civic boards since 2005

P.J. Mezera: Vice president of sales and engineering and principal at Merryman-Farr Mechanical Contractors, 1990 graduate of Stetson University

Joshua Penfold: Ecommerce manager for Carlstar Group/Carlisle Transportation Products, former athlete for the USA Olympic Bobsled Team

Jennifer Mason: Assistant District Attorney for the 21st Judicial District, a 2000 graduate of Maryville College and a graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Law

