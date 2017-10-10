Five new sites join Art Scene; patrons get to paint

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe paints an image of the Dr. McPhail building in downtown Franklin. The paint-by-number project was created from a photo by Debbie Smartt and turned into a community painting by Michael Damico.

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Five new sites joined more than 30 last week to host Art Scene, where patrons could participate in the monthly art crawl as well as contribute to a paint-by-number project.

Among the community members who painted was American Pickers star Mike Wolfe, who joined Franklin Mayor Ken Moore, who unveiled the paint-by-number of the Dr. McPhail building at Landmark Community Bank.

The small building, constructed around 1815, was once home to Dr. Daniel McPhail’s medical practice.

In addition to the Art Crawl, Landmark Community Bank hosted the Partners in Preservation open house. Moore delivered remarks about the importance of preservation, as did Wolfe, before delivering interviews about his role as spokesperson for the Partners in Preservation campaign through National Trust for Historic Preservation and American Express. Franklin has been chosen as one of 25 Main Streets in the running for up to $150,000 in preservation funding through Partners in Preservation.

Partners in Preservation: Main Streets is a community-based partnership between the National Trust for Historic Preservation and American Express to raise awareness about the importance of historical locations and their impact on modern day communities.

Kristy Williams, the executive director of the Main Street program, said Franklin would highlight Dr. McPhail’s office building, one of the oldest structures in downtown.

Located at 209 Main Street, that structure is now home to Early’s Honey Stand, owned by Lynda and Curt Gibbs, who sell honey, jams and meats.

The preservation grants will be distributed based on votes registered at VoteYourMainStreet.org. Voters can participate up to five times per day through Oct. 31. Sites with the most votes at the end of the voting period will be awarded grants until $2 million is distributed.

Franklin Art Scene is hosted by the Downtown Franklin Association on the first Friday of every month as a “tour of the arts.”