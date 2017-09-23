Five Points Swing in concert Sunday at Academy Park

WILLIAMSON COUNTY PARKS AND RECREATION

Enjoy the Big Band sound of 5 Points Swing beginning at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Swing music aficionados of all ages are invited to the free event in the new Performing Arts Center at Academy Park, 112 Everbright Ave. in Franklin.

Five Points Swing is Middle Tennessee’s premier swing band, bringing back the sounds of the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s. Enjoy an evening of favorite tunes made famous by Glenn Miller, Count Basie and Frank Sinatra.

The band is in high demand for local events, and this is a unique opportunity to see a free performance. No reservations required.