Five Ravenwood rugby players make college commitments official

Five Ravenwood rugby players made their commitments to college rugby programs in the Southeastern Collegiate Rugby Conference official on Wednesday.

Tory Griffin, Justin Walker, Jace Walter and Graham Wallace chose the University of Tennessee and Tripp Waring will join the University of Alabama.

All five student-athletes were starters on Ravenwood’s state championship team last year.

They will look to help their squad defend the title with a semifinal match against Christian Brothers on Saturday.