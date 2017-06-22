Flash flood watch issued for Middle Tennessee counties

BY ASHLEY COKER

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for much of Middle Tennessee effective beginning Friday morning.

Rainfall from Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to move through the area Friday, adding to water accumulated from Thursday’s downpour.

The NWS said areas north of I-40 and west of I-65 seem to be most affected.

One to three inches of rainfall are predicted for Friday.

Counties inside the watch area are: Cheatham, Clay, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Macon, Montgomery, Perry, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Williamson and Wilson.

The watch is set to expire Saturday morning.