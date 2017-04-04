Flood insurance is rare in Spring Hill, more common in Brentwood

Homeowners in Columbia and Spring Hill have the fewest homes covered by flood insurance, and those in Brentwood have the most, according to an analysis by LawnStarter, a lawn care company with a presence in Nashville.

Standard homeowner’s, renter’s and business insurance policies don’t cover damage caused by floods. Anyone who owns property in a federally designated floodplain and has a federally backed mortgage is required to obtain flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program or a handful of private insurers.

Property owners who aren’t in a floodplain “need to assess their risk and understand the dangers of not buying flood insurance,” said Loretta Worters, a spokeswoman for the Insurance Information Institute. “Keep in mind that one in four flood claims is for a home that isn’t in a floodplain.”

A LawnStarter analysis of data from the National Flood Insurance Program, part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), shows Columbia and Spring Hill have the lowest per-capita flood insurance coverage of any communities in the Nashville area. Columbia had 2.91 flood insurance policies per 1,000 residents as of Dec. 31, 2016, our analysis shows, while Spring Hill had 3.0 per 1,000.

On the other end of the spectrum, Brentwood had the highest number of policies per 1,000 residents — 10.94 — with Nashville in second place at 9.45. Statewide, the rate was 4.48 per 1,000 residents.

Generally speaking, a flood insurance policy costs $700 to $800 a year, according to Worters. Insurance rates depend on how close you are to a coastal area, what type of structure is being covered and other factors. If you’re a homeowner, a flood insurance policy from the federal program covers up to $250,000 for the structure and $100,000 for the contents.

A 2016 poll by the Insurance Information Institute found that 12 percent of American homeowners had flood insurance. So, why are 88 percent of American homeowners not covered in the event of a flood?

“Cost is a factor for some people. Others just don’t think it will happen to them,” Worters says.

This graphic is brought to you by LawnStarter Nashville.