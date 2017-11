Brought to you by Hiller Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical

The national weather service has issued a flood warning for Williamson County until 1:45 today. Brentwood creeks have rising water and flooding is seen in some residential yards.

The Brentwood YMCA on Corcord Rd is under water. This YMCA location has a history of flooding from the adjacent creek.

We will continue to follow the story here at BHP.